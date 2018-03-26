Rome

Docs, cellphone of Italian missing in Turkey found in hotel (3)

Also suitcases, clothes of manager Alessandro Fiori, 33

Docs, cellphone of Italian missing in Turkey found in hotel

Rome, March 26 - The documents and cellphone of an Italian who went missing in Istanbul two weeks ago were found in a bin in his hotel room while his Italian bank account has been emptied, sources said Sunday. Manager Alessandro Fiori's suitcases and clothes were found in his room. The parents of Fiori, a 33-year-old from Soncino near Cremona, have ruled out his having fled. Witnesses told Turkish TV they had seen him near the Sultanhamet Hotel and then in a taxi that allegedly took him to the city centre. Eligio Fiori, Alessandro's father, said he could "rule out it was a flit" on Monday. He said his son often took low-cost flights to places for a few days when work permitted. The man reportedly told his tobacconist he was going to Istanbul for a short holiday.

