'Not Salvini or death' says League leader (3)

Milan, March 26 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Monday on the prospect of his becoming a minister and not premier that he didn't want to lead the government at all costs, saying "it isn't Salvini or death". "I'm interested in Italy changing," he told Telelombardia. "I'm ready to front up in the first person and work 24 hours a day. But since I want change, it isn't Salvini or death".