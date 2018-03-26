Next PM from centre right says Salvini (2)

Rome

Rome, March 26 - The next Italian premier must come from the centre right, the coalition that got 37% in the March general election, anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini said Sunday. "The next premier can only be indicated by the centre right," he said. "We are ready". Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio, the other big winner of the general election with 32% of the vote, did not rule out a government with the League. "We are open to all," he said. The election of parliamentary Speakers Saturday was seen by some as a dry run for government cooperation, despite Di Maio saying the centre right-M5S deal to split the two Speakers among them was not linked to a possible government deal. In the Senate, centre right Forza Italia (FI) Senator Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, an ally of leader Silvio Berlusconi, was elected to the second highest institutional post in Italy after the president of the republic. The House Speakership went to M5S former RAI state broadcaster watchdog chair Roberto Fico.

