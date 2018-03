Pope accepts resignation of Irish bishop in paedophile row

Vatican City, March 26 - Pope Francis on Monday accepted the resignation of Irish Bishop John McAreavey who was criticised for celebrating the funeral of a paedophile priest 15 years ago. The Dromore bishop's celebration of the funeral was recently resurrected after some of late paedophile priest Fr Malachy Finnegan's victims appeared on Irish television. The Irish Catholic Church has been through a string of clerical paedophilia scandals in recent years.