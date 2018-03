Soccer: Allegri wins golden bench 2017 (4)

Florence, March 26 - Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri on Monday won the golden bench 2017, the prize for the best Serie A coach of the last season. Allegri last year led the Turin giants to a record sixth straight Serie A title. Allegri succeeds Napoli coach Maurizo Sarri who won the award last year. Juve recently leapfrogged Napoli into first place in Serie A. Allegri said after receiving the award "I wish you all a good finish to the championship, at bit less Sarri".