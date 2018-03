Pope condemns violence, calls French cop a hero (3)

Vatican City, March 26 - Pope Francis on Monday voiced all his "sadness" for the terror attacks in the French cities of Carcassonne and Trebes. "I condemn anew these acts of indiscriminate violence that cause so much suffering, reaping various victims," he said. In his message, the pope underscored "also the generous and heroic act of Lieutenant Colonel Arnaud Beltrame", the French gendarme officer "who gave his life to protect people".