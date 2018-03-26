Milan

Berlusconi indicted for Ruby Ter (3)

Along with four young women guests at bunga bunga parties

Berlusconi indicted for Ruby Ter (3)

Milan, March 26 - Former three-time prmier and media magnate Silvio Berlusconi was indicted Monday in the so-called Ruby Ter case, for the second time. The centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader was put on trial starting May 9 along with four young women who were guests at his alleged bunga bunga parties. The charges against the five are corruption in judicial acts and false testimony. Berlusconi is alleged to have paid the women to lie about the true nature of the parties, which he has always insisted were harmless, elegant soirees. The trial is one of many stemming from the case of an underage alleged prostitute nicknamed Ruby. Berlusconi was convicted of paying for sex with her but then acquitted on the grounds he did not know her age. The ex-premier is already on trial in the main branch of the Ruby Ter case, with 23 other defendants.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Siria, i russi accusano Trump: sta preparando un attacco

Siria, i russi accusano Trump: sta preparando un attacco

di Piero Orteca

Il portiere Prisco espulso per... pipì!

Portiere espulso per... pipì!

Quarant’anni fa il tumore “fatale”, ieri il compleanno numero 110

Quarant’anni fa il tumore “fatale”, ieri il compleanno numero 110

di Antonio Strangio

Pericoloso avvallamento, chiusa la via Peculio Frumentario

Pericoloso avvallamento, chiusa la via Peculio Frumentario

di Salvatore De Maria

In carcere i membri del clan Bruno

In carcere i membri del clan Bruno

di Letizia Varano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33