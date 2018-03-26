'Not Salvini or death' says League leader (4)

Milan
26/03/2018
Milan, March 26 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Monday on the prospect of his becoming a minister and not premier that he didn't want to lead the government at all costs, saying "it isn't Salvini or death". "I'm interested in Italy changing," he told Telelombardia. "I'm ready to front up in the first person and work 24 hours a day. But since I want change, it isn't Salvini or death". "I'm ready, I think there is a team ready" to govern Italy," he said, dismissing ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's description of an alliance between Salvini and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio as an improbable mythological animal called "stag-goat". "Those who voted for us gave us trust to do things like abolishing the Fornero (pension) law and we'll see who agrees with us in parliament".
