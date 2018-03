TV presenter Frizzi dies (3)

Rome, March 26 - TV presenter Fabrizio Frizzi died of a brain haemorrhage in a Rome hospital overnight, his family said Monday. He was 60. Frizzi, who presented prime-time shows on State broadcaster RAI, had had to take time out following an ischemia in October but had recently returned to his show L'Eredità (The Inheritance) which led into the evening news on Raiuno. "Thank you Fabrizio for all the love you gave us," said his wife Carlotta, his brother Fabio and the rest of his family.