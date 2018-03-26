Milan

Court says birth bonus to go to all foreign mums (3)

Not just long term immigrants or refugees

Milan, March 26 - A Milan appeals court on Monday said a government 'baby bonus' should go to all foreign women with regular stay permits and not just to mothers who have been in Italy long-term or are under international protection as refugees. In its ruling, the appeals court rejected an appeal by the pensions and social-security agency INPS against a sentence by a lower court. Immigrant associations ASGI, APN and Fondazione Piccini said they were confident that "INPS will take a definitive decision on the question, ending the dispute and guaranteeing a full and unreserved respect for the (appeals court's) decision".

