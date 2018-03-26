Court says birth bonus to go to all foreign mums (3)

Milan
26/03/2018
Milan, March 26 - A Milan appeals court on Monday said a government 'baby bonus' should go to all foreign women with regular stay permits and not just to mothers who have been in Italy long-term or are under international protection as refugees. In its ruling, the appeals court rejected an appeal by the pensions and social-security agency INPS against a sentence by a lower court. Immigrant associations ASGI, APN and Fondazione Piccini said they were confident that "INPS will take a definitive decision on the question, ending the dispute and guaranteeing a full and unreserved respect for the (appeals court's) decision".
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Siria, i russi accusano Trump: sta preparando un attacco
di Piero Orteca
Quarant’anni fa il tumore “fatale”, ieri il compleanno numero 110
di Antonio Strangio
Pericoloso avvallamento, chiusa la via Peculio Frumentario
di Salvatore De Maria
In carcere i membri del clan Bruno
di Letizia Varano
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online