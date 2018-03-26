Rome

'Expansionary profile' in eurozone - ISTAT (3)

Up 0.6% in first 2 qtrs of 2018, 0.5% in third

'Expansionary profile' in eurozone - ISTAT (3)

Rome, March 26 - An "expansionary profile" is continuing in the eurozone, ISTAT said Monday. It said this was due to the growth of the world economy and international trade. It said growth would be 0.6% in the first two quarters of 2018, and 0.5% in the third, citing the IFO Institute. The acquired GDP growth for the whole year should be around 2.3%, it said. Consumer spending will also rise, the statistics agency said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Siria, i russi accusano Trump: sta preparando un attacco

Siria, i russi accusano Trump: sta preparando un attacco

di Piero Orteca

Il portiere Prisco espulso per... pipì!

Portiere espulso per... pipì!

Quarant’anni fa il tumore “fatale”, ieri il compleanno numero 110

Quarant’anni fa il tumore “fatale”, ieri il compleanno numero 110

di Antonio Strangio

Pericoloso avvallamento, chiusa la via Peculio Frumentario

Pericoloso avvallamento, chiusa la via Peculio Frumentario

di Salvatore De Maria

In carcere i membri del clan Bruno

In carcere i membri del clan Bruno

di Letizia Varano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33