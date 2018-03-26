'Expansionary profile' in eurozone - ISTAT (3)

Rome
26/03/2018
Rome, March 26 - An "expansionary profile" is continuing in the eurozone, ISTAT said Monday. It said this was due to the growth of the world economy and international trade. It said growth would be 0.6% in the first two quarters of 2018, and 0.5% in the third, citing the IFO Institute. The acquired GDP growth for the whole year should be around 2.3%, it said. Consumer spending will also rise, the statistics agency said.
