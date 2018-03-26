Try Berlusconi for Ruby Ter says prosecutor (3)

Milan
Milan, March 26 - Milan prosecutors on Monday insisted that Silvio Berlusconi be tried in the so-called Ruby Ter case. The prosecutors told a preliminary hearings judge that the ex-premier and media magnate should be put on trial along with four young women who were guests at his alleged bunga bunga parties. The charges against the five are corruption in judicial acts and false testimony. Berlusconi is alleged to have paid the women to lie about the true nature of the parties, which he has always insisted were harmless, elegant soirees. The trial is one of many stemming from the case of an underage alleged prostitute nicknamed Ruby.
