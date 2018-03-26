M5S born to change country, not for profit - Grillo (4)

Caserta, March 26 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe Grillo on Monday said the M5S was born to change Italy and not to make money. "There has never been any economic tie between the movement and (late co-founder Gianroberto Casaleggio's company) Casaleggio Associati", Grillo said. "The movement was not born to make money but to improve the country. "And those who criticised it were against change. "Get it into your heads. We want to change the country". He stressed: "I won't let anyone ruin such a beautiful thing". He said he and the late Casaleggio were happy to have lost money over the M5S "because we are the top movement in the country today." The M5S got the most votes of any party in the March 4 general election, 32%. Grillo was talking to the lawyer of a former M5S activist, Angelo Ferrillo, who was sued for defamation by Gianroberto Casaleggio. The stand-up comic who founded the M5S nine years ago was testifying in the trial at Aversa near Caserta north of Naples.