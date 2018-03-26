Caserta

M5S born to change country, not for profit - Grillo (4)

Founder testifies at Casaleggio defamation trial

M5S born to change country, not for profit - Grillo (4)

Caserta, March 26 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe Grillo on Monday said the M5S was born to change Italy and not to make money. "There has never been any economic tie between the movement and (late co-founder Gianroberto Casaleggio's company) Casaleggio Associati", Grillo said. "The movement was not born to make money but to improve the country. "And those who criticised it were against change. "Get it into your heads. We want to change the country". He stressed: "I won't let anyone ruin such a beautiful thing". He said he and the late Casaleggio were happy to have lost money over the M5S "because we are the top movement in the country today." The M5S got the most votes of any party in the March 4 general election, 32%. Grillo was talking to the lawyer of a former M5S activist, Angelo Ferrillo, who was sued for defamation by Gianroberto Casaleggio. The stand-up comic who founded the M5S nine years ago was testifying in the trial at Aversa near Caserta north of Naples.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Siria, i russi accusano Trump: sta preparando un attacco

Siria, i russi accusano Trump: sta preparando un attacco

di Piero Orteca

Il portiere Prisco espulso per... pipì!

Portiere espulso per... pipì!

Quarant’anni fa il tumore “fatale”, ieri il compleanno numero 110

Quarant’anni fa il tumore “fatale”, ieri il compleanno numero 110

di Antonio Strangio

Pericoloso avvallamento, chiusa la via Peculio Frumentario

Pericoloso avvallamento, chiusa la via Peculio Frumentario

di Salvatore De Maria

In carcere i membri del clan Bruno

In carcere i membri del clan Bruno

di Letizia Varano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33