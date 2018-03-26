Rome

5 nabbed for pocketing mns for works not done (4)

'Linked to Casalesis'

5 nabbed for pocketing mns for works not done (4)

Rome, March 26 - Italian police on Monday arrested five people allegedly linked to the Camorra Neapolitan mafia on suspicion of pocketing millions of euros for public works that were never carried out. Police said the money was laundered through firms in Tuscany and Campania. The Lucca-based organisation was allegedly linked to the Casalesi clan of the Camorra, the one that forced anti-mafia writer Roberto Saviano into police protection, prosecutors said. The organisation was said to be "contiguous with the Casalesi clan". Finance police carried out some 50 searches and seized assets in Tuscany and Campania belonging to businessmen linked to Camorra clans. They also seized assets from firms, front men and also a public functionary, police said. The Tuscan investigation is closely linked to one by anti-mafia police in Naples, judicial sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Siria, i russi accusano Trump: sta preparando un attacco

Siria, i russi accusano Trump: sta preparando un attacco

di Piero Orteca

Il portiere Prisco espulso per... pipì!

Portiere espulso per... pipì!

Quarant’anni fa il tumore “fatale”, ieri il compleanno numero 110

Quarant’anni fa il tumore “fatale”, ieri il compleanno numero 110

di Antonio Strangio

Pericoloso avvallamento, chiusa la via Peculio Frumentario

Pericoloso avvallamento, chiusa la via Peculio Frumentario

di Salvatore De Maria

In carcere i membri del clan Bruno

In carcere i membri del clan Bruno

di Letizia Varano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33