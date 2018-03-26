5 nabbed for pocketing mns for works not done (4)

Rome
26/03/2018
Rome, March 26 - Italian police on Monday arrested five people allegedly linked to the Camorra Neapolitan mafia on suspicion of pocketing millions of euros for public works that were never carried out. Police said the money was laundered through firms in Tuscany and Campania. The Lucca-based organisation was allegedly linked to the Casalesi clan of the Camorra, the one that forced anti-mafia writer Roberto Saviano into police protection, prosecutors said. The organisation was said to be "contiguous with the Casalesi clan". Finance police carried out some 50 searches and seized assets in Tuscany and Campania belonging to businessmen linked to Camorra clans. They also seized assets from firms, front men and also a public functionary, police said. The Tuscan investigation is closely linked to one by anti-mafia police in Naples, judicial sources said.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Siria, i russi accusano Trump: sta preparando un attacco
di Piero Orteca
Quarant’anni fa il tumore “fatale”, ieri il compleanno numero 110
di Antonio Strangio
Pericoloso avvallamento, chiusa la via Peculio Frumentario
di Salvatore De Maria
In carcere i membri del clan Bruno
di Letizia Varano
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online