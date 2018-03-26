5 nabbed for pocketing mns for works not done (4)

Rome, March 26 - Italian police on Monday arrested five people allegedly linked to the Camorra Neapolitan mafia on suspicion of pocketing millions of euros for public works that were never carried out. Police said the money was laundered through firms in Tuscany and Campania. The Lucca-based organisation was allegedly linked to the Casalesi clan of the Camorra, the one that forced anti-mafia writer Roberto Saviano into police protection, prosecutors said. The organisation was said to be "contiguous with the Casalesi clan". Finance police carried out some 50 searches and seized assets in Tuscany and Campania belonging to businessmen linked to Camorra clans. They also seized assets from firms, front men and also a public functionary, police said. The Tuscan investigation is closely linked to one by anti-mafia police in Naples, judicial sources said.