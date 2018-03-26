I'm not a terrorist, Tunisian tells TV show (3)

March 26

March 26 - A Tunisian wanted since Sunday for possible terror attacks in Rome told a TV crew that tracked him down in Tunisia that he was not a terrorist. "I'm not a terrorist, I'm not a fugitive from justice, the Tunisian police questioned me all day," Atef Mathlouthi told RAI State broadcaster missing-persons show Chi L'Ha Visto? (Who's Seen Them?). Mathlouthi said he was going to take legal action to protect his good name and reputation. "I'll sue them all!", he said. Mathlouthi, 41, is suspected of wanting to carry out terror attacks at Easter in Italy, police said Sunday.

