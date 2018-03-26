Next PM from centre right says Salvini

Rome, March 26 - The next Italian premier must come from the centre right, the coalition that got 37% in the March general election, anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini said Sunday. "The next premier can only be indicated by the centre right," he said. "We are ready". Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio, the other big winner of the general election with 32% of the vote, did not rule out a government with the League. "We are open to all," he said. The election of parliamentary Speakers Saturday was seen by some as a dry run for government cooperation, despite Di Maio saying the centre right-M5S deal to split the two Speakers among them was not linked to a possible government deal.