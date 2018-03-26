Don't fear League-M5S alliance - CEI chief (3)

Milan

Milan, March 26 - The head of the Italian Bishops Conference (CEI), Gualtiero Bassetti, on Monday said he did not fear a possible government led by the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League in alliance with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). "I'm not afraid of anything, because we have spoken with extreme clarity," Bassetti said. "We have spoken of the common good, and we have said what points we are concerned about, which are the welfare of people, of all the people, and therefore we have nothing to fear from anyone".

