TV presenter Frizzi dies (5)

Rome
26/03/2018
Rome, March 26 - Popular TV presenter Fabrizio Frizzi died of a brain haemorrhage in a Rome hospital overnight, his family said Monday. He was 60. Frizzi, who presented prime-time shows on State broadcaster RAI, had had to take time out following an ischemia in October but had recently returned to his show L'Eredità (The Inheritance) which led into the evening news on Raiuno. "Thank you Fabrizio for all the love you gave us," said his wife Carlotta, his brother Fabio and the rest of his family. Upon his return to the show in December, Frizzi said: "L'Eredità is a joy, its good for your health. "I feel that the adrenalin helps me get better". He turned 60 on February 5 and on that occasion said "the illness has not passed yet." He said "if I get well I will tell it all in all the details, because I'll become a witness for research. "Now research is helping me". RAI said in a statement: "From children's television to prime time, over a 40-year career, he was a fresh-faced figure, totally beloved by the public. "He was a great artist and showbusiness figure. "A man of smiles, and hugs for all. "An extraordinary interpreter of courage and will to live," the public broadcaster said.
