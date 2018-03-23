School staff on strike (2)

Rome
23/03/2018
Rome, March 23 - Lessons were at risk across Italy on Friday as school staff struck for better conditions. The strike was called by the ANIEF, SAESE and COBAS unions. Elementary school teachers besieged the education ministry in Rome after being banned from the city centre because of the opening session of parliament.
