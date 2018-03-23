Rome

School staff on strike (2)

Lessons at risk across Italy

School staff on strike (2)

Rome, March 23 - Lessons were at risk across Italy on Friday as school staff struck for better conditions. The strike was called by the ANIEF, SAESE and COBAS unions. Elementary school teachers besieged the education ministry in Rome after being banned from the city centre because of the opening session of parliament.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Lamezia, dodicenni vanno in “tilt” con l’ectasy

Lamezia, dodicenni vanno in “tilt” con l’ectasy

Mareggiate Calabria, Regione chiede stato calamità

Mareggiate Calabria, Regione chiede stato calamità

La moto del futuro è "made in Lipari"

La moto del futuro è "made in Lipari"

Professoressa muore dopo esame: la Procura ha aperto un’inchiesta

Professoressa muore dopo esame: indaga la Procura

Tempesta di neve: 200 studenti siciliani bloccati a New York

Tempesta di neve: 200 studenti siciliani bloccati a New York

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33