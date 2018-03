Piero della Francesca masterpiece restored

Sansepolcro, March 23 - The iconic Resurrection by Piero della Francesca, described by Aldous Huxley as the most beautiful painting in the world, has been restored to its original splendour after a three-year restoration. The painting, also described by Giorgio Vasari as della Francesca's best, was unveiled after the 100,000-euro restoration in the painter's native Sansepolcro near Arezzo Friday.