Priest probed for ringing bells too loud

Udine, March 23 - A parish priest in northern Italy has been placed under investigation for ringing his bells too loud and too often. Emmanuel Runditse, 60, of Majano near Udine, was placed under investigation after complaints from residents, the Messaggero Veneto newspaper said Friday.

