Florence

Florence Latin American centre closed after street brawl

For 30 days

For 30 days

Florence, March 23 - A Latin American centre in Florence was shuttered for 30 days Friday after a brawl in which 40 Peruvian youths fought in the street. Judges are assessing whether to close it down for good, judicial sources said. Some 40 youths fought in the street in Florence at dawn Sunday morning. The youths, all said to be Peruvians, used beer bottles, cans and street signs. The brawl was reportedly sparked by an incident in a disco.

