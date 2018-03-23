Woman torched by ex probed for saying it wasn't him

Messina
23/03/2018
Messina, March 23 - An Italian woman has been placed under investigation for false witness after initially saying her former boyfriend set her on fire on her doorstep in January of last year only to retract her statement in court, saying it wasn't him who poured petrol on her and lit it. A prosecutor said he was probing Ylenia Bonavera, 22, for making false statements in favour of Alessio Mantineo, 24, and allegedly perverting the course of justice. Bonavera told neighbours on the night of the attack in Messina on January 7-8 2017 that Mantineo attacked her. He was arrested after statements from witnesses and on the basis of CCTV footage showing him buying a canister of petrol from an automatic dispenser.
