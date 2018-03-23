Messina

Woman torched by ex probed for saying it wasn't him

In Sicily

Woman torched by ex probed for saying it wasn't him

Messina, March 23 - An Italian woman has been placed under investigation for false witness after initially saying her former boyfriend set her on fire on her doorstep in January of last year only to retract her statement in court, saying it wasn't him who poured petrol on her and lit it. A prosecutor said he was probing Ylenia Bonavera, 22, for making false statements in favour of Alessio Mantineo, 24, and allegedly perverting the course of justice. Bonavera told neighbours on the night of the attack in Messina on January 7-8 2017 that Mantineo attacked her. He was arrested after statements from witnesses and on the basis of CCTV footage showing him buying a canister of petrol from an automatic dispenser.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Lamezia, dodicenni vanno in “tilt” con l’ectasy

Lamezia, dodicenni vanno in “tilt” con l’ectasy

Mareggiate Calabria, Regione chiede stato calamità

Mareggiate Calabria, Regione chiede stato calamità

La moto del futuro è "made in Lipari"

La moto del futuro è "made in Lipari"

Professoressa muore dopo esame: la Procura ha aperto un’inchiesta

Professoressa muore dopo esame: indaga la Procura

Tempesta di neve: 200 studenti siciliani bloccati a New York

Tempesta di neve: 200 studenti siciliani bloccati a New York

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33