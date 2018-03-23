Carabiniere killed in car crash (2)

Bra, March 23 - A Carabiniere was killed in a car crash near this northern Italian city on Friday. The victim was named as Alessandro Borlengo, 43, on duty at the Carabinieri station at Sommariva Bosco near Cuneo. He is survived by a wife and two children. Another officer was seriously injured in the incident, which happened when their car hit two other vehicles. The two police were taking a prison inmate to a court in Asti. The six occupants of the other cars were slightly hurt.