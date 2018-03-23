Soccer: Messi strong injury doubt for Italy game

Rome
23/03/2018
Rome, march 23 - Lionel Messi is a very strong injury doubt for Argentina against Italy in Manchester Friday night because of a muscle strain, sources said Friday afternoon. The Barcelona ace looks virtually certain to miss what would have been his first game against the Azzurri. Ever Banega or Giovani Lo Celso are expected to come in in place of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.
