324 civil service firings in a yr, half for absence (3)

Rome, March 23 - Some 324 civil service workers were fired in 2017, almost half of them for absenteeism, the civil service ministry said Friday. The ministry said 154 sackings, or 48%, had been for persistently missing work. Some 55 clock-in cheats were fired. Overall, firings were 5.8% down on 2016, while there was sharp rise in those who were fired for clocking in and then going about their business, 24 cases in all. 2017 was the year that outgoing Civil Service Minister Marianna Madia's new rules on sacking if caught red-handed came into force.