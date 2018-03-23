Ex Genoa mayor 5 yr-term upheld for flood (3)

Genoa, March 23 - An appeals court on Friday upheld a term for five years in jail for former Genoa mayor Marta Vincenzi on charges of multiple culpable manslaughter, culpable disaster and fraud for a 2011 flood that caused six deaths in the northwestern Italian city. Four women and two small girls died in the flooding. In 2016 a court of first instance gave Vincenzi, of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD), five years in jail for the November 4, 2011 flood in which the six were killed. "I consider myself innocent", said the PD official at the time. "It's just as well that three levels of justice are foreseen in Italy. This doesn't end here". Vincenzi's husband had a bad turn when the sentence was read out Friday.