Missing shepherd's body found (3)

Frosinone, March 23 - The dismembered body of a shepherd who went missing on October 23 was found near Frosinone south of Rome Friday. The body of 58-year-old Armando Capirchio was found with the help of mountain rescue speleologists. A 52-year-old shepherd from the same village as the victim was arrested for his alleged murder and hiding his corpse on December 12. The pair had argued over pasturing rights, police said.