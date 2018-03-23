Frosinone

Missing shepherd's body found (3)

Near Frosinone

Missing shepherd's body found (3)

Frosinone, March 23 - The dismembered body of a shepherd who went missing on October 23 was found near Frosinone south of Rome Friday. The body of 58-year-old Armando Capirchio was found with the help of mountain rescue speleologists. A 52-year-old shepherd from the same village as the victim was arrested for his alleged murder and hiding his corpse on December 12. The pair had argued over pasturing rights, police said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Lamezia, dodicenni vanno in “tilt” con l’ectasy

Lamezia, dodicenni vanno in “tilt” con l’ectasy

La moto del futuro è "made in Lipari"

La moto del futuro è "made in Lipari"

Mareggiate Calabria, Regione chiede stato calamità

Mareggiate Calabria, Regione chiede stato calamità

Professoressa muore dopo esame: la Procura ha aperto un’inchiesta

Professoressa muore dopo esame: indaga la Procura

Tempesta di neve: 200 studenti siciliani bloccati a New York

Tempesta di neve: 200 studenti siciliani bloccati a New York

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33