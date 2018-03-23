Brussels

Don't see market alarm over Italy - Gentiloni (3)

Govt work has ensured stability

Don't see market alarm over Italy - Gentiloni (3)

Brussels, March 23 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday he could not see any alarm on the financial markets over the Italian political stalemate following the inconclusive March 4 general election. "I don't see an Italy alarm for the stability of the markets or the (bond) spread," he said. "I see an awareness that the convergence in the eurozone and the work done by Italian governments in these years guarantee a certain stability". Gentiloni said "it doesn't mean that the situation is eternal and immutable, and therefore there is a commitment on the part of all the parliamentary forces to work together to find a solution to the crisis".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Lamezia, dodicenni vanno in “tilt” con l’ectasy

Lamezia, dodicenni vanno in “tilt” con l’ectasy

La moto del futuro è "made in Lipari"

La moto del futuro è "made in Lipari"

Mareggiate Calabria, Regione chiede stato calamità

Mareggiate Calabria, Regione chiede stato calamità

Professoressa muore dopo esame: la Procura ha aperto un’inchiesta

Professoressa muore dopo esame: indaga la Procura

Tempesta di neve: 200 studenti siciliani bloccati a New York

Tempesta di neve: 200 studenti siciliani bloccati a New York

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33