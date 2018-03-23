Don't see market alarm over Italy - Gentiloni (3)

Brussels, March 23 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday he could not see any alarm on the financial markets over the Italian political stalemate following the inconclusive March 4 general election. "I don't see an Italy alarm for the stability of the markets or the (bond) spread," he said. "I see an awareness that the convergence in the eurozone and the work done by Italian governments in these years guarantee a certain stability". Gentiloni said "it doesn't mean that the situation is eternal and immutable, and therefore there is a commitment on the part of all the parliamentary forces to work together to find a solution to the crisis".