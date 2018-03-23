Backed EU on Russia but no escalation - Gentiloni (2)

Brussels

Brussels, March 23 - Italy supported the EU's decision to recall its ambassador to Russia for consultations but also wants to try to avert an "escalation" in the case sparked by the poisoning of former spy Serghei Skripal, Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday. Italy, he said after an EU summit, "gave with great clarity its assent" for the decision on the ambassador but at the same time "as is customary in our foreign policy, we underscore the importance that the condemnation does not automatically lead to an escalation and does not close the necessary spaces for dialogue with Russia, which are important in a delicate geopolitical moment like the one we are going through."

