Di Maio-Salvini 'kiss' mural removed (2)

Rome, March 23 - A central Rome street mural showing anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio kissing anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini was removed Friday. "I have other preferences," Salvini said about the street art. Two other murals were also removed. One showed rightist nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni holding an African baby and the other showed AS Roma soccer legend Francesco Totti dressed like St Francis of Assisi. The murals appeared overnight ahead of the first session of the parliament which features Di Maio and Salvini as the big winners of the inconclusive March 4 general election, and no majority in sight.