Rome

Di Maio-Salvini 'kiss' mural removed (2)

Also Meloni-African baby, Totti-St Francis works

Di Maio-Salvini 'kiss' mural removed (2)

Rome, March 23 - A central Rome street mural showing anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio kissing anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini was removed Friday. "I have other preferences," Salvini said about the street art. Two other murals were also removed. One showed rightist nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni holding an African baby and the other showed AS Roma soccer legend Francesco Totti dressed like St Francis of Assisi. The murals appeared overnight ahead of the first session of the parliament which features Di Maio and Salvini as the big winners of the inconclusive March 4 general election, and no majority in sight.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Lamezia, dodicenni vanno in “tilt” con l’ectasy

Lamezia, dodicenni vanno in “tilt” con l’ectasy

La moto del futuro è "made in Lipari"

La moto del futuro è "made in Lipari"

Mareggiate Calabria, Regione chiede stato calamità

Mareggiate Calabria, Regione chiede stato calamità

Professoressa muore dopo esame: la Procura ha aperto un’inchiesta

Professoressa muore dopo esame: indaga la Procura

Tempesta di neve: 200 studenti siciliani bloccati a New York

Tempesta di neve: 200 studenti siciliani bloccati a New York

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33