Salvini appeals to M5S against vetoes (3)

Salvini appeals to M5S against vetoes

Rome, March 23 - Rightwing populist League leader Matteo Salvini on Friday appealed to the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) not to block the centre-right candidate for Senate Speaker, centre-right Forza Italia (FI) Senate Whip Paolo Romani but also urged the FI not to stick with Romani if there was a continued M5S veto. "The M5S is wrong to put up vetoes, but those who stick with a single name are also wrong," he said. "All of us must speak to everyone and take a step aside, a few centimetres, we in the League stepped aside a few kilometres," he said, referring to its giving up a claim on the Senate Speakership.

