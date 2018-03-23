Rome

Calderoli Kyenge orangutan slur not covered by privilege (3)

Ex-minister open to possible prosecution

Calderoli Kyenge orangutan slur not covered by privilege (3)

Rome, March 23 - Anti-migrant League heavyweight Roberto Calderoli's 2013 description of Italy's first black minister Cecile Kyenge as an orangutan is not covered by parliamentary privilege, the Constitutional Court ruled Friday, upholding an appeal from a Bergamo court. Calderoli, a former deputy Senate Speaker and former minister for reforms, is being tried for defamation in the case. Kyenge, a doctor born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, became Italy's first black minister in 2013 when she was sworn into ex-premier Enrico Letta's cabinet. She is now an MEP. In 2014 Kyenge invited Calderoli to make a pilgrimage to the Congolese village where he claimed her father placed a hex on him. Calderoli, a former minister for reforms and simplification under ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi, told weekly magazine Oggi that he needed an exorcist to lift the 'macumba' allegedly placed on him in Kyenge's native village in Democratic Republic of Congo. Calderoli is facing criminal charges of defamation aggravated by racial hatred and discrimination against Kyenge. Since making the remark he underwent six operations, was twice in intensive care, broke two ribs and two fingers, and his mother died, according to the Oggi interview. The run of apparent bad luck culminated with the discovery of a two-meter snake in his kitchen. "Maybe it's time to send Kyenge's dad a message of detente," Calderoli told the magazine. "It seems to me that I am still being persecuted," replied Kyenge at the time.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Lamezia, dodicenni vanno in “tilt” con l’ectasy

Lamezia, dodicenni vanno in “tilt” con l’ectasy

La moto del futuro è "made in Lipari"

La moto del futuro è "made in Lipari"

Mareggiate Calabria, Regione chiede stato calamità

Mareggiate Calabria, Regione chiede stato calamità

Professoressa muore dopo esame: la Procura ha aperto un’inchiesta

Professoressa muore dopo esame: indaga la Procura

Tempesta di neve: 200 studenti siciliani bloccati a New York

Tempesta di neve: 200 studenti siciliani bloccati a New York

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33