Prosecutors ask to shelve Zanon case (3)

Rome, March 23 - Rome prosecutors on Friday asked judges to shelve an embezzlement case against Constitutional Court judge Niccolò Zanon for allegedly misusing a chauffeured limousine. The request was linked to the March 21 approval of a Constitutional Court rule where the use of cars by the supreme court judges is "personal and exclusive". The request to shelve the case was sent to a preliminary investigations judge for their decision.

