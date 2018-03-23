Prosecutors ask to shelve Zanon case (3)

Rome
23/03/2018
Rome, March 23 - Rome prosecutors on Friday asked judges to shelve an embezzlement case against Constitutional Court judge Niccolò Zanon for allegedly misusing a chauffeured limousine. The request was linked to the March 21 approval of a Constitutional Court rule where the use of cars by the supreme court judges is "personal and exclusive". The request to shelve the case was sent to a preliminary investigations judge for their decision.
