Carabiniere killed in car crash

Bra
23/03/2018
Bra, March 23 - A Carabiniere was killed in a car crash near this northern Italian city on Friday. Another officer was seriously injured in the incident, which happened when their car hit two other vehicles. The six occupants of the other cars were slightly hurt.
