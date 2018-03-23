Botticelli's Venus hides anatomical details (3)

Milan, March 23 - Botticelli's Venus conceals anatomical details of life, an Italian expert in medicine in art says. Surgeon Davide Lazzeri says the cloak held by the goddess of spring Flora, in the act of covering the nude Venus, conceals a sketch of a hidden lung with a reproduction of the anatomical details and colour of the organ. Inspired by the neoPlatonic philosophy in vogue at the Medici court, the symbol represents the allegory of the cycle of life generated by the divine breath, Lazzeri says. His study appears in Acta Biomedica.