Thieves mistake police barracks for building site (2)

Savona, March 23 - Three Albanian burglars broke into a finance police barracks thinking it was a building site and were arrested in Savona on Thursday, sources said Friday. The arrestees included a 17-year-old boy. They were looking to steal copper and other material from what they thought was the building site, police said. They are accused of breaking into police premises and attempted robbery. The alleged thieves were taken into custody in a local jail.