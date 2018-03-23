Respect voters' wishes, faith in Mattarella-Napolitano (5)

Rome, March 23 - Former president and Life Senator Giorgio Napolitano said the new parliament should respect voters wishes and he had faith in President Sergio Mattarella to find a way out of Italy's post-election stalemate. He said the March 4 general election had rejected the "self-exaltation" of governments in boasting about the results of their policies leading to the victories of populist forces. "Citizens felt that traditional parties were far off and closed with respect to their suffering, and with respect to widespread feelings of insecurity and alarm", referring to the migrant and jobs emergencies. The vote, he said, was a "clear watershed" to the advantage of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the rightwing populist anti-migrant and Euroskeptic League. Napolitano, a two-time straight former president, is one of Italy's most respected political figures.