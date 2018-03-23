Rome prosecutors probe Facebook Datagate (5)

Rome, March 23 - Rome prosecutors acting on a complaint from consumer group Codacons on Friday opened a probe into the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Datagate and the possible involvement of Italian users. For the moment there are no people under investigation, and no possible charges have been mooted. Facebook has apologised for allowing over 50 million profiles to be harvested for electoral purposes, possibly influencing the Brexit vote and the US elections. The probe has been entrusted to IT and privacy crimes prosecutor Angelo Antonio Raganelli. Codacons' complaint asked the magistrature to assess possible crimes under Article 167 of the Privacy Code (illicit treatment of data) as well as Artcile 169 (security measures).