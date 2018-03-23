Police start quizzing 'Igor the Russian' in Zaragoza

Zaragoza, March 23 - Italian prosecutors on Friday began questioning an alleged murderer known as 'Igor the Russian' in a Spanish jail in Zaragoza. Killer Norbert Feher alias Igor Vaclavic, aka 'Igor The Russian', confessed to the crimes he was accused of before a Spanish magistrate in mid-December. Feher, 36, who is wanted in Italy for two murders committed in Emilia-Romagna in May, was captured December 15 after a shoot-out in which three people, including two members of Spain's Guardia Civil police, were killed. Feher, who was born in Serbia in 1981, said he had used 18 different identities in eight States.