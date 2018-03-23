Apartment block evacuated after hairdresser's fire

Milan
23/03/2018
Milan, March 23 - A Moroccan hairdresser's shop near Milan was torched Thursday night causing the evacuation of the residents of the five-storey building above it. Four of the residents needed medical treatment for slight injuries. It is a clear case of arson, police said. A window was broken and flammable liquid was thrown into the shop before being lit, they said. The incident took place at Rozzano.
