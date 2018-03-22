Rome

Green zone set up in Rome on eve of parliament first session

To avoid disruption to Speakers' election

Green zone set up in Rome on eve of parliament first session

Rome, March 22 - A 'green zone" in which protests are banned has been set up around parliament before it convenes Friday. The zone came into effect Thursday evening at 19:00 and will be in force until Saturday at 13:00. It will cover a large part of Rome's historic centre. Its aim is to avert disruption to the sitting of parliament and its first session to elect Speakers in both houses. Anti-terrorism police and army units will patrol the area around Montecitorio on Saturday and all CCTV cameras will be hooked up to a single system to keep the zone under close watch.

