Green zone set up in Rome on eve of parliament first session

Rome, March 22 - A 'green zone" in which protests are banned has been set up around parliament before it convenes Friday. The zone came into effect Thursday evening at 19:00 and will be in force until Saturday at 13:00. It will cover a large part of Rome's historic centre. Its aim is to avert disruption to the sitting of parliament and its first session to elect Speakers in both houses. Anti-terrorism police and army units will patrol the area around Montecitorio on Saturday and all CCTV cameras will be hooked up to a single system to keep the zone under close watch.