Florence, march 22 - Tiziano Renzi, father of former premier and ex-Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo, was questioned by police on allegedly suspect invoices Thursday. "I shout out my innocence," he said, demanding to be tried. "After four years oof trials in the newspapers, with a drip-drip of reports, news, and scoops without anyone ever being found responsible for the continuous and clamourous leaks, now I say enough. "I'm the one who's asking for trials to be carried out. "Let them be conducted against me in the law courts, not in the ppapers".

