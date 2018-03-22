Woman fired after refusing to serve 'racist' Salvini gelato

Milan
22/03/2018
Milan, March 22 - A young woman was fired from a Milanese gelateria Tuesday for refusing to serve anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini on the grounds that he is a racist. "I don't serve racists", the unnamed woman told the owner, who sacked her saying all clients should be treated the same, la Repubblica reported. Salvini did not hear the exchange and got his gelato from another server at the Baci Sottozero ice-cream bar, it said. photo: a Facebook post by the gelateria justifying the dismissal
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
di Carmelo Colosimo
I verbali sulla “cupola” che infettava la città
di Nuccio Anselmo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online