Woman fired after refusing to serve 'racist' Salvini gelato

Milan, March 22 - A young woman was fired from a Milanese gelateria Tuesday for refusing to serve anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini on the grounds that he is a racist. "I don't serve racists", the unnamed woman told the owner, who sacked her saying all clients should be treated the same, la Repubblica reported. Salvini did not hear the exchange and got his gelato from another server at the Baci Sottozero ice-cream bar, it said. photo: a Facebook post by the gelateria justifying the dismissal