Di Maio meets US envoy, ties firm - embassy (3)

Rome, March 22 - US Ambassador to Italy Lewis Eisenberg on Thursday met anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio, whose party came top in the March 4 general election, the embassy tweeted. "The ambassador welcomed the opportunity to meet Luigi Di Maio and listen to his plans for Italy's future," it said. "They agreed on the importance of keeping ties between our two countries strong". Eisenberg is meeting all major party leaders in the wake of the election. On Wednesday he met Matteo Salvini, leader of the rightwing populist League, the other big winner of the elections.