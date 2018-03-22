Speakers deal off says Salvini (3)

Rome
22/03/2018
Rome, March 22 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Thursday a deal on Speakerships in the new parliament with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) appeared to be off. "If we have to start again in the talks, we'll start again," he said. Asked if it was "all off," he replied "it certainly looks that way". Salvini voiced the hope that the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) would now come to the table. "It was what we had been hoping for," he said.
