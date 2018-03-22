Milan

Maroni 2 1/2 yr jail term asked (4)

For allegedly trying to get Tokyo trip, jobs for ex-assistants

Maroni 2 1/2 yr jail term asked (4)

Milan, march 22 - A Milan prosecutor on Thursday requested a prison term of two and a half years for outgoing Lombardy Governor Roberto Maroni for alleged pressure to obtain a trip to Tokyo and a job for two of his former assistants when he was interior minister. "My conscience is clear, the charges are ridiculous," said Maroni. The prosecutor also asked for two years and two months for the governor's political secretary Giacomo Ciriello in the case of Maria Grazia Paturzo and Mara Carluccio, the two former interior ministry assistants. The prosecutor, Eugenio Fusco, also asked for regional government secretary-general Andrea Gibelli to be sentenced to one year in jail and an 800 euro fine. For Carluccio, the sentence request was 10 months plus an 800 euro fine. The two women have stayed put in Rome throughout the affair, the prosecutor said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Esplosione per perdita gas a Catania, si cercano vittime

Esplosione per perdita gas a Catania, tre morti

Vinti due milioni di euro

Vinti due milioni di euro

di Carmelo Colosimo

Lamezia, dodicenni vanno in “tilt” con l’ectasy

Lamezia, dodicenni vanno in “tilt” con l’ectasy

I verbali sulla “cupola” che infettava la città

I verbali sulla “cupola” che infettava la città

di Nuccio Anselmo

Omicidio La Boccetta, confermate in appello le condanne a 30 anni

Omicidio La Boccetta, confermate in appello le condanne a 30 anni

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33