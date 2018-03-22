Maroni 2 1/2 yr jail term asked (3)

Milan, march 22 - A Milan prosecutor on Thursday requested a prison term of two and a half years for outgoing Lombardy Governor Roberto Maroni for alleged pressure to obtain a trip to Tokyo and a job for two of his former assistants when he was interior minister. The prosecutor also asked for two years and two months for the governor's political secretary Giacomo Ciriello in the case of Maria Grazia Paturzo and Mara Carluccio, the two former interior ministry assistants. The prosecutor, Eugenio Fusco, also asked for regional government secretary-general Andrea Gibelli to be sentenced to one year in jail and an 800 euro fine. For Carluccio, the sentence request was 10 months plus an 800 euro fine. The two women have stayed put in Rome throughout the affair, the prosecutor said.