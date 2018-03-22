Pedophile arrested, victim died after attempted revenge (2)

Pisa, March 22 - A 75-year-old Pisa resident was arrested by police on Thursday over allegations he is a pedophile, sources said. The arrest is linked to a probe into the death of a 19-year-old, who was hit by a train while running away after setting light to the suspect's car in December. It is suspected that this was a revenge attack for the abuse the 19-year-old suffered when he was a minor. Another young man who is thought to have been a victim of the pedophile was with the teen when he was hit. The alleged pedophile is suspected of repeated episodes of abuse on at least four victims who have been identified. The abuse allegedly took place between 2010 and earlier this year. A young Moroccan man, just turned 18, reported the alleged pedophile after seeing him drive past in a car with a young boy in 2016. The forth victim is a 14-year-old boy allegedly abused over recent weeks.