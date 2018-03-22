Romani 'unvotable' for M5S says Di Maio (2)

Rome
22/03/2018
Rome, March 22 - Centre-right Senate Speaker candidate Paolo Romani is "unvotable" for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) because he is under investigation for allegedly illicit use of a municipal cellphone, M5S leader Luigi Di Maio said Thursday. "The Democratic Party (PD) has refused to take part in the talks proposed by the centre right, and the centre right itself keeps proposing the candidacy of Romani which is unvotable for us," Di Maio said on Facebook.
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
di Carmelo Colosimo
I verbali sulla “cupola” che infettava la città
di Nuccio Anselmo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online