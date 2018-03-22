Romani 'unvotable' for M5S says Di Maio (2)

Rome, March 22 - Centre-right Senate Speaker candidate Paolo Romani is "unvotable" for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) because he is under investigation for allegedly illicit use of a municipal cellphone, M5S leader Luigi Di Maio said Thursday. "The Democratic Party (PD) has refused to take part in the talks proposed by the centre right, and the centre right itself keeps proposing the candidacy of Romani which is unvotable for us," Di Maio said on Facebook.